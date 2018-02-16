Warning: New iPhone Glitch Could Make Phone Stop Working

GREENSBORO, N.C. - Ever heard of Telugu? Telu - what? The tech website Verge warned about it saying Telugu is an Indian language. And if someone sends you one of the characters to your phone, "Apple's springboard will crash" and "messages will no longer open as the app is trying and failing to load the character."

We're talking either a friend sending it wanting to talk with you or an enemy who wants to shut down your phone as a joke. Verge's editor posted a video to twitter showing how it worked. The text comes through, then you can't open the messages app.

Apple tells Verge it's working on a software update to fix the problem. Until then, all you need to do is have another friend text you something else and then you can delate the message with the Indian language in it.

© 2018 WFMY-TV