Watch Out For This Big Red Flag Of 2017's Top Scam

red flag warning

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The blog Bamboozled predicted the top five scams to watch out for in 2017. Most of them are similar to scams we warned you of last year - like phishing scams. That's where someone sends you an e-mail pretending to be someone else - hoping you'll click on the link - unknowingly downloading bad software.

But there is one with a new twist to tell you about: fear schemes. These are fake news stories playing on your fears. Scammers want you to spread on Facebook, so people will click on them and again download bad software.Here's the twist - with the upcoming inauguration of Donald Trump, Bamboozled predicts a lot of these stories will revolve around his presidency. Possible headlines like: "your health care is going away" or "Democrats ask Trump To Take Your Guns."

The best thing to do when you see a headline on Facebook: don't click it. Google the article topic instead.

