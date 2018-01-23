Water Sample Kit: There Are Strings Attached!

Hmmmm. You get mailer in your box and it’s addressed to: Postal Customer. You might think it’s junk mail until you open up the contents and see what is inside. It appears water testing is being done in your community.

At first glance, you might assume it’s from the city or county you live in. The instructions are simple: take a sample and complete the form and send the sample in.



It's not until you get to the itty bitty fine print that it says, "may result in a review of our environmental products", and then you know, it’s from some company.



It's not a scam, but the Better Business Bureau does call it a deceptive business practice because people are led to believe the kit is from the city or county...it's not. "They may just see the big print and think that this is something that I need to do. I need to get my water tested, " says the BBB’s Kevin Hinterberger.

The form looks official but it lacks specifics about exactly who's doing the testing. To be clear, it is a business not a municipality of any kind. And it asks you for personal information – your employment status, household income range, your email. Your signature.

This water sampling kit makes the rounds every year. If it hasn't made it to your neighborhood yet…it probably will. But now you know it's not something you have to do.

