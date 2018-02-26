VERIFY: The Truth About Lying

Do we unconsciously lie? (Photo: Thinkstock)

Liar liar pants on fire.

Those little white lies are slipping out more often than you realize, according to a recent study about lying.

A recent study published in the Journal of Basic and Applied Social Psychology found that 60 percent of people tell an average three lies during a 10 minute conversation.

But why do we do it? Lie?

“Nobody likes to feel uncomfortable, someone might ask a question for their opinion about something or ask them to do something and they don’t want to do it so we ask them to come up with a white lie,” said psychologist Sarah Gallimore.

Yeah it’s uncomfortable to admit, may unconsciously lie. So we hit the streets of Phoenix to see what people would fess up about.



