What do you really see in a photo?

While looking at a photo, you might see someone with their arms crossed when talking to someone or they have a scowl on their face. And you wonder what this person is thinking.

They say that a photo is worth a 1,000 words, but what does a photo really reveal about body language?

The biggest mistake you make when reading body language in a photo is that you automatically assume you know what’s going on in that photo. So if you see someone wrinkle their nose at someone, you think, “Aha” they don’t like that person. Something’s about to go down. But, something else could be going on.

When you analyze photos, remember that context is key. To accurately understand what’s happening, you have to know what happened before the photo was taken. What’s the background story? Going back to the wrinkled nose example. Take a look at the photo snapped right before. You see that the person was fighting a sneeze.

Remember that a photo is a moment in time. It’s a snapshot of what’s happening in that moment. Think about a time when you were in a photo that you didn’t want to be in and gave a half-hearted smile. Or, you were in a photo that you didn’t even know was being taken. So photos can give you impressions about what’s happening. Without context, a photo can really be just be a photo.

