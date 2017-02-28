What Do You Think Is Most Important?

The game is, "What do you think is the most important problem facing this country today?"

The categories include: unemployment, fear of war, dissatisfaction of government, immigration, the economy and religious and moral decline. The Gallup Poll has been asking Americans this question after every Presidential election since 1935.



The New York Times recently made the poll results visual with these issue boxes. For instance, look at the poll for this month. Dissatisfaction with government is on there. Is this something new? Nope. It's been in 19 of the last 20 times the poll has been done.

Also included 19 times: unemployment and religious and moral decline. Fourteen times included war or fear of war, 12 of the 20 included dissatisfaction of government and seven times immigration made the list.

Interesting fact about the polling, it was done in person until the late 80's. Then phones were used for the poll.

