What Does It Mean? Lying In Repose, State, Honor

2 Wants to Know reveals the difference between lying in repose, state, and honor when it comes to Rev. Billy Graham’s death.

Lying In Repose

When someone lies in repose, their casket is placed in a non-government building for public viewing. In this case, that non-government building is the Billy Graham Library.

Lying In Honor

Lying in honor refers to when someone is placed on view in the main government building of a country or state like the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

Lying In State

Lying in state refers to when someone is placed on view in a state-owned building for public viewing.

