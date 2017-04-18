What Does Wearing Jeans Have To Do With Sexual Assault?

(Photo: Tammy Hanratty, Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro Police Department and Guilford Family Justice Center are encouraging people to wear jeans to work on April 26 - Denim Day - to address misconceptions about sexual assault.

Denim Day began in the late 1990's as a way to show solidarity for a woman who was raped in Italy.

The 18-year-old woman testified to a court that her 45-year-old driving instructor drove her to an isolated area and raped her. The driving instructor was convicted and sentenced to jail.

The instructor appealed the case, and the ruling was reversed by the Italian Supreme Court.

The Court ruled that a woman wearing jeans cannot be raped because the pants are tight and cannot be removed without the help of the person wearing them, thus implying consent.

It was known as the "Denim Defense," and it outraged women in the Italian Parliament who protested the court's decision by wearing jeans to work.

When news of the ruling reached the United States, a non-profit feminist group called Peace Over Violence organized the very first Denim Day in 1999.

Greensboro Police and Guilford Family Justice Center created a video to promote Denim Day.

