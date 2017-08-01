What Happens To Unsigned Bills

NC Governor Roy Cooper gives the ‘State of the State’ Address (Photo: WFMY)

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Governor Roy Cooper left 4 bills left unsigned. So now they become law.

Here's why: He didn't sign or veto them before midnight Sunday. Instead, he sent them back to the General Assembly. Political Expert, Thom Little said that usually happens when a governor doesn't agree with the law, but the General Assembly has enough votes to override a veto.

Here are the four bills he didn't sign:

House Bill 527: An Act to Restore and Preserve Free Speech on the Campuses of the Constituent Institutions of the University of North Carolina

House Bill 528: An Act to Make Technical, Clarifying, and Other Modifications to the Current Operations Appropriations Act of 2017

House Bill 704: An Act to Establish the Joint Legislative Study Committee on the Division of Local School Administrative Units

House Bill 719: An Act to Allocate the Parking Spaces in the Upper Level of State Parking Deck 65 to the Legislative Services Commission to Support Security Measures for the Legislative Complex

Copyright 2017 WFMY