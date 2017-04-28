What Is A REAL ID, Who Needs One, And Why?

Sample of NC REAL ID. (Photo: Custom)

Driving your car. Buying alcohol or tobacco. Flying.

We use our driver's license often.

But by 2020 - you won't be able to use a regular driver's license like this to get through security at the airport.

You're going to need a passport -- OR -- a REAL I-D.

This doesn't mean the IDs you have now, like your drivers license or state ID card, are invalid in anyway.

Those are still good...they just won't cut it for getting on a plane a few years from now.

In 2005, Congress passed the "Real ID Act" as a preventive measure against terrorist attacks...with specific requirements for state-issued driver's licenses.

North Carolina starts making REAL IDs -- May 1st.

You are not REQUIRED to get one... but you WILL need one by October of 2020 to get through security checkpoints at airports, federal buildings, military bases and nuclear facilities.

Remember -- If you have a passport -- you can use those instead of a REAL ID.

These IDs look similar to the traditional driver's license, but has a gold star at the top right.

Patrice Bethea, who works for the NC DMV, says you'll need a few things to get a REAL ID.

"Bring your proof of residency and identification, and to do that you just need one form that proves your identity, one form that proves your date of birth, one item to verify your social security number, and then 2 proofs of your current residency," says Bethea.

The REAL IDs will cost 40 dollars if you don't already have a valid drivers license.

If you have a drivers license already and want to get a REAL ID - it will cost you 13 dollars.

Keep in mind -- a new REAL ID is also a drivers license.

