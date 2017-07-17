What Line Can You Read? Eye Exams 101



GREENSBORO, NC – Hey, can you read that last line? Maybe it's time to visit the eye doctor?

Adults with no issues should get an eye exam every 2 years. Before you say, “if my vision hasn’t changed, what does it matter?”, know this: sometimes it's what you can't see that needs to be looked at.

For instance, this is video from my last eye visit, where they checked the inside of my eye for any signs of macular degeneration. And get this, the new machine they use means they didn't have to dilate my eyes to do it!



Children should have their first office eye exam between 3 and 5 years old.

And then every two years if they don't have any problems.

Here's the issue, the American Public Health Association says about 10% of preschoolers have eye or vision problems, but generally don't complain about it.

Parents should watch these signs:

Sitting close to the TV or holding a book too close

Squinting

Tilting their head

Avoiding coloring activities, puzzles and other detailed activities



