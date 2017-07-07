What To Avoid Buying At Garage Sales

MIAMI, FL — Summer is a busy season for garage sales.

Sheik Kamalodeen scored himself quite a find at a recent garage sale. He paid just $5 dollars for a vacuum cleaner.

“I think one like this might be like 90 bucks at the store or more. So it’s a great deal! Yes perfect deal,” said Kamalodeen.

Editors of Reader’s Digest say not everything is a great deal at a garage sale, even if it is cheap.

“Everybody wants to save money but at some point you could end up with things that are just unsafe, plain old gross, or broken and nobody wants that,” said Aviva Patz, Senior Digital Editor with ReadersDigest.com

The Reader’s Digest do not buy list includes several baby products listed below:

Cribs – They could be subject to recalls.

Car Seats – They may have been in an accident or have changing safety standards.

Older Bottles- They might contain the chemical B.P.A.

Other items to avoid include make up, hats for lice and CDs and DVDs in case they're scratched. Another item is to avoid bathing suits because they might not be sanitized and can easily rip.

Reader’s Digest also said to avoid buying shoes because of potential foot fungus and stuffed animals.

Reader’s Digest says if you still want the items, buyer beware.

