Tanya Rivera, WFMY 6:42 PM. EDT August 01, 2017

GREENSBORO, NC -- We have 20 days to go and counting! Yes, we will get to see the eclipse in real life very soon, but until then,  a simulation we found on Vox may be the next best thing.

Check this out, you put in your zip code and the simulator shows you what you will see from beginning to end--along with the time table. It even tells you how many miles you'll need to travel to see the total eclipse.

And what's really cool, you can put in other zip codes that follow the path to see how the visuals change.

It's such a cool event and you'll want to see it and take pictures. But remember, you can't look directly at the eclipse or take pictures with your phone without safeguards.

HOW TO TAKE PICS OF THE ECLIPSE AND PROTECT YOUR PHONE & CAMERA

 

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR EYES DURING THE ECLIPSE 

