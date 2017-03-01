What You Should ALWAYS/NEVER Do After A Car Wreck

Group of people on road (Photo: David De Lossy, This content is subject to copyright.)

GREENSBORO, NC -- You've seen this before, the wreck happens and everyone takes a different role. Some people are looking at damage, others are yelling.



When you get in a car wreck, what should you be doing or not? To help you with the insurance company and to protect yourself. 2 Wants To Know brought in Richard Manger, a lawyer and certified mediator.

What should people do who have been injured in a wreck to protect themselves?

Get names & contact info for any witnesses.

Get ins info for other vehicles involved in wreck.

Get appropriate medical care promptly if injured.

Report wreck to their own insurance carrier.

Should you be giving a statement to the other driver's insurance company.



Do not give statement to insurance carriers for other vehicles involved in wreck until get legal advice on

whether in your best interest.

Don't delay on getting medical care if you are really hurt.

Don't let car sit in wrecker yard.

Richard is one of a many lawyers statewide who will be answering questions for free during 4ALL Service Day, Friday from 7am-7pm. The number is 1- 855-899-9037.

