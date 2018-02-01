WFMY
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

What's A Skoolie? It's A Tiny House....On Wheels.

CBS , WFMY 4:44 PM. EST February 01, 2018

CBSYouve heard of the Tiny Houses Movement. Houses that are built to have a footprint of 12x24. Now some people are taking tiny homes to a new level.
         

College student Lydia Dreyer bought a retired school bus for $4,000 and spent the next year converting it into a small living space called a "Skoolie." She's part of a growing number of untraditional home seekers looking for affordable housing.

 

These so-called "Skoolies" are especially popular in cities with high rents and home prices.  People picked up on the Skoolie idea pretty quick too because they're a low cost option to get into this and convert a bus and be very safe. And in a 276-square foot space -- every inch counts.
         

Lydia uses her tub as a washer for clothes and the bus's rooftop has solar panels and a windmill to generate energy to power batteries. She says in all,  the renovation cost $25,000.

© 2018 WFMY-TV

WFMY

Black Ice Possible Friday AM, Wintry Mix Sunday AM

WFMY

Flu Season Peaking in the Triad says Doctor

WFMY

Man Wanted In Graham Skimming Scam

WFMY

Groundhog Day: 5 bizarre things you don't know about this quirky tradition

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories