What's Different? President Trump Revises Travel Ban

WASHINGTON -- In a news conference, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson laid out President Donald Trump's new travel ban, which drops Iraq from the list of countries with restricted travel.

READ: 5 Differences in Trump's New Travel Ban

"This revised order will bolster the security of the United States and her allies," said Secretary Tillerson.

Iraq was dropped from the ban after the Iraqi government agreed to increase vetting of its citizens. As it stands now, no visas will be issued for 90 days for people from Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen

"Three of these nations are state-sponsors of terrorism. The other three have served as safe-havens for terrorists counties, countries where governments have lost control of their territory to terrorist groups like ISIL, Al Qaeda and it's affiliates," said Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

The no issuing of visas for these countries is new, but travel was already restricted from these same countries, including Iraq, during President Barack Obama's administration.

READ: Visa Waiver Program Improvement and Terrorist Travel Protection Act of 2015

Iran, Sudan and Syria have been classified as State Sponsors of Terrorism for decades and Yemen, Somalia, Iran and Iraq were called Terrorist Save Havens by the State Department under Obama.

"This executive order responsibly provides a needed pause so we can carefully review how we scrutinize people coming here from these countries of concern," said Attorney General Sessions.

This order does not affect Green Card holders from the 6 nations and there is no preference for religious minorities.

(© 2017 WFMY)