When You Have To Drive On Icy Roads

GREENSBORO, NC -- The first rule of driving on icy roads is… don't drive on icy roads. *sigh*



But we know that's not always possible, so let’s talk best driving practices for icy roads.

Your speed is the biggest deal. One site 2WTK used for research recommended not going over 45 miles an hour when there is the threat of freezing rain or frozen roads. You simply can't stop as fast as you think you can.

Anti-lock brakes don't help in ice. AAA says the best way to stop is threshold breaking. Keep the heel of your foot on the floor and use the ball of your foot to apply steady pressure. (No stomping on the break in a sudden stop, it will only make you slide!)



And if you begin sliding, steer into the slide. It may sound counterintuitive because it's not the way you want to go, but over-correcting is worse.

