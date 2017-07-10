Where Does Your $ Go?!?! This Can Help....

Greensboro, NC --- Where does all your money go?!?!? So many of us ask yourselves that question over and over but rarely do anything about figuring out the answer.

Demeterius Morgan of Goodwill Industries has several ways to help you with that including an Audit of Ways to Save.

Budget Saving Tips

Everything from shopping for the clothes you need, but not making it part of your entertainment. (when it’s entertainment, we tend to overbuy and impulse buy!)

Second, a Weekly Expense Tracker. Some people will look at this and think this is overkill. “ words from morgan. "

Weekly Expense Tracker by Devetta Blount on Scribd

Next, a Budget Worksheet includes the bills, but also the items we may conveniently forget about like dry cleaning, the movies and snacks at the vending machine.

Monthly Spending Planner by Devetta Blount on Scribd

Goodwill is offering FREE Financial Literacy workshops every Thursday in July, 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. At Triad Goodwill’s Burlington Career Center, 3740 S. Church Street, Burlington, NC 27215.

Topics include Budget Basics, Tools and Tips for Saving Money, Financial Aid, and Using Credit. Participation in all four workshops is recommended. Please arrange for childcare in advance. Call 336-417-5990 to register and for more information. Agenda follows:



July 13

Five steps to budgeting

Set up SMART goals

Collect financial information

Track money coming in and going out

Review cash flow and set up a budget

July 20

Identify debts and track spending

Understand needs versus wants – make behavioral changes

Build a sustainable budget, cut spending painlessly and reduce waste

Create a strategy to survive tough economic times

Discuss tools, tips and ways to make little changes that save money overtime

July 27

Using Credit

Financial Aid Eligibility

Student Loans

Education as an Investment

© 2017 WFMY-TV