Which Fireworks Are Legal In North Carolina?

Know These Laws Before Buying Fireworks

WFMY NEWS 2 STAFF , WFMY 5:47 PM. EDT June 30, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- There are a lot of rules and regulations when it comes to fireworks in North Carolina.
However, it comes down to one simple rule: anything that explodes or is projected into the air is illegal in North Carolina.

  • Firecrackers
  • Roman Candles
  • Bottle rockets

Legal Fireworks:

  • Snake and glow worms
  • Smoke devices
  • Noisemakers (snappers & string poppers)
  • Sparklers

Legal or not, fireworks can be dangerous.

USA TODAY reported about 250 people a day went to the ER with fireworks related injuries during last year's July 4th holiday.

Don't think a sparkler can't hurt you. They burn at 1,200 degrees. To put that into perspective, water boils at 212 degrees, a cake bakes at 350 degrees. Multiply that by 4 to get the temperature of a sparkler.

 

