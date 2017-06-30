Which Fireworks Are Legal In North Carolina?

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- There are a lot of rules and regulations when it comes to fireworks in North Carolina.

However, it comes down to one simple rule: anything that explodes or is projected into the air is illegal in North Carolina.

Firecrackers

Roman Candles

Bottle rockets

Legal Fireworks:

Snake and glow worms

Smoke devices

Noisemakers (snappers & string poppers)

Sparklers

Legal or not, fireworks can be dangerous.



USA TODAY reported about 250 people a day went to the ER with fireworks related injuries during last year's July 4th holiday.



Don't think a sparkler can't hurt you. They burn at 1,200 degrees. To put that into perspective, water boils at 212 degrees, a cake bakes at 350 degrees. Multiply that by 4 to get the temperature of a sparkler.

