The shutdown meant a lot of government employees had to do an “Out of Office” message. Whether email or voicemail, usually those messages are pretty generic.



But for folks who called The White House Comment Line during the shutdown got a very specific message.

“…..Unfortunately, we cannot answer your call today, because Congressional Democrats are holding government funding, including funding for our troops and other national security priorities, hostage to an unrelated immigration debate…..”

2WTK called the Comment Line several times this afternoon to see if the message had been changed since there was a temporary agreement, keeping the government running for another 3 weeks.



As of 3:50 pm it was still playing on the comment line. We will continue to check back.

