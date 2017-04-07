Who Are You Yelling At? Better Not Be My Kid

I know that was you! (Photo: Thinkstock)

When you think about adults yelling at kids, you typically think of parents yelling at their own kids. But, this isn’t always the case. Let me give you an example.

This past week, an adult got angry with my daughter and called her an inflammatory name. #*&!, *&*^#, @#^%$. After dealing with this situation, I started thinking about how you, as parents can handle adults who cross the line with your kids. This time it was my kid. Next time it could be yours.

Here's my 3 step plan to deal with disrespectful parents.

1) Keep calm. Separate your emotions so you can think rationally and get the facts from your child. You need more than “He yelled at me” or “She cussed me out.” Find out what happened before you have a chat with the offending adult.

2) When you talk to the offending adult, ask them for their version of the situation. And ask if they yelled/cussed at your kid. Keep in mind that they might not tell you the truth.

3) Politely, yet assertively, tell them that you’ll handle any situations with your kid. You’d like for them to speak with you directly and not your child. Let them know that yelling or cussing at your child isn’t acceptable. Be direct.

Some adults might admit any wrongdoing or they may argue with you. Here are suggestions to handle these types of situations. If they deny it and you believe your child, you can say so. “There isn’t a reason for me not to believe my child. Moving forward, please let me know if you have an issue with my kid.” If they argue, you don’t have to listen. You can disconnect by ending the call or walking away. And keep this mind, if this is how they’re acting with you, imagine how they acted with your child.

Blanca Cobb is a WFMY News 2 Contributing Editor, body language expert and keynote speaker/corporate trainer who covers nonverbal communication, psychology and behavior.

