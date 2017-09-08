Who Pays Up: Downed Trees & Insurance

Tree down in Greensboro. (Photo: WFMY)

During an insurance agent phone bank at WFMY News 2 studio on Thursday, many callers wanted to know about fallen trees during storms and who pays to clean it up. It's a common question, especially if a neighbor's tree comes down on your property.

It's actually your insurance that must pay for it. but there is one exception. The only time the other person's insurance pays is if you can prove the tree was a danger or a hazard before it came down and you can prove you contacted your neighbor, before.

Proof would include something like a complaint in writing that's postmarked before the tree fell.

© 2017 WFMY-TV