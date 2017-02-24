WHOA! $10 vs $70 Tamiflu Prescription

GREENSBORO, NC -- Oh, the flu has hit the WFMY News 2 family. And much like it's hit your family or friends you know, this isn't just a health issue but also a money issue. I have two prescriptions here for Tamiflu, the drug lessens the symptoms and shortens the time you're sick, one of the prescriptions is $10 and the other is $70. What?!?!? It''s the same drug!

Well, the $70 medicine is liquid form and it's for 10 days. The $10 medicine is capsules for 5 days. Even if the capsule medication was doubled to 10 days it would still be $50 cheaper. What gives?

Let's look a little closer. The $70 liquid is Tamiflu, the brand name. The $10 capsules....are generic.

So, that's a big part of it. And that's a key take away, to ask for the generic. And part of it can also be what this person's insurance decided to pay. You can always ask what the options are before you pay.

2WTK asked two pharmacists how the liquid and the capsules compared when it come to effectiveness.

Both said one isn't better than the other, but like most medicines, liquids work faster. Most of the time, kids get the liquid, just because most kids can swallow liquid easier than a pill.

The $10 generic Tamiflu capsules aren't so bad. But it takes a doctor visit. Which is a cost.

So what's the difference between Tamiflu and an over-the-counter flu medicine? Both drugs reduce the symptoms of flu. But only Tamiflu can say it actually shortens the amount of time your sick.

The website claims about a 30% shorter sick time about 1 and a half days.

(© 2017 WFMY)