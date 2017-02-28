Why A Will? So NC Doesn't Get To Decide What To Do With Your Stuff!

GREENSBORO, NC -- It's one of those things you know is important and yet, you don't follow through.

Michael Wells, Jr. of Wells Law says. "everyone could use a will. if you don't have one, then the state decides what happens to your stuff, your kids, your money."

Usually a will will cost a couple hundred dollars. Be able to tell the lawyer who you want to get things and who you want in charge.

Wells says everyone needs a health care directive due to complicated health care issues. You might think your family would make the same decision you would, but why not take the anxiety and guess work out of it for them?This way if you become incapacitated or be near death, how you want to be cared for will already be decided.

And last, Financial Power Of Attorney. "Assume you get into a car wreck and are in a coma. Need someone to make decisions or if you are unable to make financial decisions for yourself."

Wells is part of a group of lawyers all across the state that will be participating in 4ALL Service Day. On Friday, lawyers will be answering calls for free from 7am to 7pm. We will release the number later this week.

