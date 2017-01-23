Why An NFC Super Bowl Win Could Be Better For Your Wallet

GREENSBORO, NC -- When it comes to your money and the stock market, there is an odd statistic that holds true 80% of the time. And maybe it'll change who you root for in the Super Bowl?

Certified Financial Planner Matt Logan says, "In the past , an NFC win means the stock market measured by the S&P index will be up for the year while an AFC win means the stock market will be down. Up utnil the 70's there was a perfect correlation."

The chart shows what Matt is talking about. And while the stats are there, Matt says it's all happenstance. But he did say if you need another reason to root against the Patriots, you have an excuse.

DISCLAIMER: Matt Logan is a Representative with Matt Logan Inc and Summit Brokerage and may be reached at www.mattloganinc.com, 336-808-0126 or matt@mattloganinc.com.

