Why Consumer Reports Is No Longer Recommending Microsoft Tablets

CONSUMER REPORTS -- Consumer Reports is no longer recommending any Microsoft laptop or tablet.

In Consumer Reports’ recent reliability surveys for laptops and tablets, among the problems

cited, some owners reported their Microsoft devices froze or shut down. Others said they had

problems starting them up.



“We survey our subscribers every year about many of the products they own, “ says Jerry Beilinson the Consumer Reports Electronics Editor. “This year we looked at more than 90-thousand responses from subscribers about laptops and tablets that they had bought. We found that those made by Microsoft were significantly less reliable than most other brands.”



In fact, based on the survey data, CR predicts that 25% of Microsoft tablets and laptops will present problems within two years of ownership.

Microsoft says its “... real-world return and support rates for past models differ significantly from Consumer Reports’ breakage predictability.”



Apple laptops and tablets came out on top in Consumer Reports’ reliability surveys.

