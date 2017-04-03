Why Don't More Players Use A Granny Shot For Free Throws?

GREENSBORO, NC -- Over or under? What's the best way to throw a free throw? Free throws ALMOST cost UNC the Final Four game Saturday night. It was THE topic of conversation between basketball fans the next day and on social media right then and there.

Four missed free throws in the last 5 seconds of the game. Crazy. And it made me think of Rick Barry. His average free throw percentage for his career according to the NBA-- 90%. But I heard Rick Barry say it's more like 93%-94%.

He was interviewed for a podcast for This American Life. It's one of my favorite episodes. It's called Choosing Wrong. It centers around Wilt Chamberlain, you know, one of the best basketball players of all time. Free throws were the weakest part of his game. He was 40% from the free throw line. And then, he adopted Rick Barry's shooting style and makes 28 out of 30 free throws in one game.



And then, Chamberlain stopped throwing underhand and stopped making making those free throws.

May UNC have much better luck in hitting those shots, no matter HOW they shoot the ball.





