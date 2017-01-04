Why FREE Marijuana In DC Can Get You Fired

GREENSBORO, NC -- One of the most popular posts on the WFMY News 2 Facebook page is the article titled FREE Marijuana On Inauguration Day.

It was well over 800 shares the last time I checked it. It's not click bait, the DC Cannabis Coalition is going to be on the west side of Dupont Circle on inauguration day giving away thousands of joints. The marijuana giveaway is legal in DC due to Initiative 71 which makes it legal to possess, grow, or give away 2 ounces or less of marijuana. The giveaway is in support of a federal law.

A lot of people have commented on our Facebook page that they are going simply to smoke legally. Here's the thing, if you're a North Carolina resident and you travel to DC to smoke legally and then you travel back home... and your employer decides to drug test you, and it's part of your job that you can be drug tested, they have every right to fire you if you fail that test even though when you smoked the marijuana, it was legal.

"It's just like if you got drunk and you stayed out until four in the morning and you came into work and you smelled like a brewery. You'd probably still get fired, " explains Robert O'Hale of Clifford Clendenin& Ohale, LLP. "Sure you drank it legally, but now you're at work it's a problem. You smoked it legally in DC but you get drug tested here. It's a problem."

O'Hale has another reminder for any of you who decide to make the trip and indulge, "marijuana can stay in your system for up to a month." And of course we are in an employment at will state. Which means an employer doesn't have a reason to fire you.

