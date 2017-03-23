Will You Be Paying Your Family's Debts?

Debt expert Ja'Net Adams inspires you to become debt free.

GREENSBORO, NC -- You made the money. You spent the money. Or, they made the money and they spent the money. Now what happens?

So, when you die, do you take the debt with you or do you pass it on? Your mortgage loan, your car loan, what you owe in credit card debt and maybe even student loans?

Credit.com estimates 73% of Americans die in debt. The average balance is $61,554 that includes mortgage debt.

On average, the remaining unpaid balances included

$25,000 in student loans

$4,500 in credit card debt

$17,000 in auto loans

$14,000 in personal loans

So the question is, will you get stuck with your family member's debt?!?!? Attorney Blaire Mclanahan sets us straight " "Debt does not follow people in death. The only exceptions are if your name is also on the account. Otherwise, you're off the hook."

So two key take-aways, first, f you co-sign a loan, if your name is on the paperwork, you will be held responsible for the debt.

And second, the creditors get first dibs on getting their money and then whatever is left over goes to the people named in the will.

