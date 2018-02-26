Will You Pass On Your Debt To Your Family?

Greensboro, NC – It’s a common misconception that when you die, your family members will be stuck with all your debts. Debt does not follow you into death and doesn’t follow your family either.



“A person's estate is responsible for the debt. An estate is what is set up at the courthouse in the country where you live to pay debts and distribute assets. The only way it is transferred is if someone else's name is on the account, “explains attorney Michael Wells of Wells Law in Winston-Salem.



So many folks think that a will is for people who have lots of money. Wells says that too is a common misconception. And really, a basic will costs a few hundred dollars.



“You need one to determine who gets what and who is in charge of paying debts and distributing assets. It can be significant when you have minor children, and you want to look after them. Don't forget: IRA’s, 401ks, and other financial assets pass based on beneficiary designation. This means they pass "outside of the will" unless a specific trust is set up for them in the will. So make sure you name as a beneficiary the person you want to get the money.”



Here’s another key point: your kids. The court actually has the last say of who your kids go to, not you.

“You can request guardians for the kids, but the court has to approve this. Court uses a standard based on best interest and welfare of the child.”

Wells is one of hundreds of lawyers who will be answering your legal questions for FREE Friday, March 2nd during 4All Service Day. Phones will be open from 7am to 7pm: 1-855-390-3456 or 1-336-378-5046. Lawyers will be answering the phones and be able to provide you with free legal information.



