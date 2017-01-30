Will Your Driver License Work As An ID?

Homeland Security (Photo: CBS News)

WASHINGTON D.C. -- A driver's license is the key to getting past security. It verifies people at the doctor's office, ID's you at the airport.

However, as of Monday, certain driver's licenses won't give people access to federal facilities and a year from now, some of those licenses won't get you past airport security either.

There's been extensions on when you need to get the updated license and it can get a little complicated.

The Department of Homeland Security came up Real ID and you: rumor control.

It breaks down what the deadlines are for each state.

North Carolina does have an extension. Federal agencies can accept driver's licenses and IDs from North Carolina through October 10, 2017 for some things.

According to the website, folks have until October 1, 2020 to get the new card for things like airports.

Not everyone is complying with the law right now. Some critics said this national set of standards could lead to a national identification card and they have concerns over privacy. the government addressed this concern by stating real id does not create a federal database of driver license information.

Each jurisdiction will continue it's own unique license, records and who had access to the records.

Copyright 2016 WFMY