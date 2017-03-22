Women's NCAA Game Played In NC

DURHAM, N.C. -- The First and Second Rounds for the Men's NCAA were supposed to be in Greensboro. However, due to HB2, the NCAA moved the men's games to South Carolina.

But women's games stayed in Durham. So what's up with that?

The locations for the men's tournament are pre-determined. For example, in 2014, we knew where the men's game would be through 2018. But for the women's tournament -- some of the locations are earned. The top 16 teams get to host games.

So since the Duke women's team was ranked number 2 they hosted first and second round games. So, is that the difference? Does the opposition for HB2 only work for pre-determined games and not earned? We asked the NCAA to clarify. We're waiting on a response.

