Work From Home? Not THIS Opportunity!

This is where it happens. You're in your house, watching TV, checking your email and then IT happens. You get an email offering you a job opportunity. Work at home can be legit, but for every real job offer out there, there's a whole bunch of scams.

"When you go to unemployment, your information is put out and every headhunter in the business contacts you." This job seeker didn't want to reveal her identity, but wanted to make sure you didn't get duped like she did. The job offer she took was for a reshipping position. The description: receive packages, print out prepaid postage labels and repackage and reship items.



"Sounded excellent because the pay was starting pay was $2500 a month, plus so much per package depending on the package."

In the beginning, if she had questions, she would call and talk with her employers. Everything changed when she got a package to send internationally.



"When I started trying to approach them and call them, they would not take my calls. everyone disappeared. completely disappeared." Postal inspectors say this is typical in work-from-home schemes.



Right around the time victims should be receiving their first paycheck – silence.

"Typically, the merchandise is stolen merchandise where they may have used an innocent or another victim's personal information, " says US Postal Inspector Stephanie Houston.



Check for spelling and grammar mistakes, like the ones in this contract.



"It said US 2500 and then had the dollar sign, which is not common for you know the United States."

"My heart was broken, I was very disappointed, it had already been a bad time so vulnerability was at best for me at that time. I'm just sad and I pray that this will help somebody else to not get involved."

Postal inspectors say "reshipping positions" are rarely EVER legitimate

(© 2017 WFMY)