Year To Year Comparison: Drug Testing & NC Benefits

GREENSBORO, NC -- A tweet about drug testing and benefits caught my eye this week. It was from House Speaker Paul Ryan. The post was about about giving states the right to drug test people who receive benefits.

In North Carolina, the state has been drug testing welfare recipients in the Work First program since 2015, not all recipients, just the ones identified as possible users.

HISTORY: HOW DRUG TESTING WAS APPROVED IN NC

Here are the numbers at a glance:

2015

Case workers recommended 150 be drug tested.

Of those, 89 of those applicants showed up for testing.

And of those, 21 tested positive.

All in all, 82 people lost their benefits due to either testing positive or failing to show up for the test.

2016



Case workers recommended 389 applicants be tested.

Of those, 218 showed up for testing.



Of those, 42 tests were positive.

All in all, 213 people lost their benefits due to testing positive or failing to show up.

EXTRA: NC REFERRAL PROCESS FOR DRUG TESTING

Cost is always part of the discussion. Each drug test is $55.

The total cost for the drug tests in 2015-- $4,895.

The total cost for the drug tests in 2016---$11,990.



DHHS told me they don't track the amount of money they save in not paying out benefits due to drug testing. But even IF it was just the cost of the test itself, and you KNOW applicants usually get more than $55, the tests SEEM to pay for themselves.

ESTIMATION:

2015 cost $4,895 --- estimated benefits NOT paid out if you're just using the cost of the test: $4,510

2016 cost $11,990 --estimated benefits NOT paid out if you're just using the cost of the test: $11,715

The next question people ask is, "what happens to the children of those people who fail or didn't show up for the test?". When 2WTK did this story in 2016, DHHS said the state would try and find another adult to register the benefits with so the children get whatever it is they are given.

