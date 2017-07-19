Yes, Adjust Your TV. Sharp Vs Soft

Alright, how does your TV picture look? A Twitter post from CNET is getting attention. It talks about adjusting the sharpness on your TV.

Most TV’s have a default factory setting, usually around 50. The CNET writer says you should put it at 0 and try it for a few days.

Let me show you the pictures from CNET to help you decide if it's worth a try for you. First, the picture with the sharpness turned all the way down. The thinking is, our eye sees the picture on the whole.

The second picture bumps up the sharpness and you see the edges of the buildings more and there’s almost a halo effect.

When you put them side by side so you can really see the difference between the two. So the recommendation is to find your TV menu and change the sharpness to 0 for a few days and then put it back to 50 or so and see if you can tell or if you like the difference.

Adjusting the sharpness does not affect the life of your TV.

