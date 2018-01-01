You CAN Do This! 52 Week Savings Challenge

GREENSBORO, NC -- When will you start saving money? Tomorrow?

Someday? In the future? How about now? Sometimes it seems impossible to put chunks of money in the bank. Which is why 2WTK went looking for something really do-able!

It's the 52 week savings challenge. The idea is you save the amount of money each week--for the number of the week. The example worksheet we’re using comes from Local Government Credit Union.

Basically, on week one, you're saving one dollar. Week 17, you’re saving 17 dollars. You go all year until you end up on week 52. By the end of the year, you've saved $1,378. Not shabby and you've started a discipline for savings. Both are a win.

