You Can't Take Them With You: Facebook, iTunes, Email.

GREENSBORO, NC -- When you go on a trip, you do certain things before you leave. Maybe take some cash out. If you're flying, you put all your liquids in a quart-sized bag. And you will your social media to someone. Oh, you don't do that? You're not alone.

According to a study done by AARP, 58% of Americans have not thought about what will happen to their digital contents if they die or become incapacitated.

We're talking everything from the music you own on iTunes to all the pics you share on social media. It may not sound like a big deal, but if you don't make a legacy contact on Facebook, your family will have no way to stop your page from being active or to have access to those pictures and posts.

So, let's go over how to do it:

Facebook makes passing along your digital assets easy. Go to your drop down menu, select settings, on the left hand side you'll click security and you will see the option for Legacy Contact. Your legacy will be able to post on your wall, and all your pictures all remain.

Instagram doesn't have a legacy contact. but your family can change your account to a memorial account.

the info is in the help center and other types of reports tabs.

Twitter deletes accounts after 6 month of no use, but with proof of death. the account deleted earlier than that.

what about all that music you bought on itunes? or the e-books you have on kindle or your nook? what about your email?

Marketwatch breaks each of these down in long form. But the quick highlights; you're not the owner of the music and books. You've bought licenses to listen and view those products. So, they don't get passed down.

Your email, well, unless you have made a list of your account and your password the only thing your family may be able to do, is have Google or Yahoo shut the email account down, but they won't have access to it.

© 2017 WFMY-TV