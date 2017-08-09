CONSUMER ALERT – What is more boring than checking your credit card statements? Nothing. And yet….you’ll want to do it after this story.



“I cross my t's and dot my i's. And yet some scumbag can still come in and wipe me out and do me harm,” says Simone Keevert is blunt and to the point when it comes to warning other consumers about credit card fraud. “I'm a person who checks my online banking every day.”

Before she left to buy groceries one day she saw something strange on her statements. “There was a $35 charge on there that I didn't make for diet pills.”

She immediately began contesting the charges with her bank and called the diet pill company and spoke to Jason Taylor. “He was very eloquent, very pleasant and he was going to hook me up and get me my money back and the next day the phone number was changed.”



Postal inspectors say Jason Taylor is a schemer who bought a stolen credit card database on the black market. He would ask individuals to open merchant accounts for phony companies and then charge the cards.

“In one instance,” says US Postal Inspector Jaime Wissler, “he processed just in a two-week period $3.1 million in transactions, which represents a very small scope of his overall scam.”



Simone's card was charged $35 dollars for diet pills – then later $70 dollars for another service.

Her individually, maybe only give or take, $100, but if you multiply that by tens, or hundreds of thousands of victims or as many transactions as they can possibly carry out then it becomes very significant.



Inspectors say there were 300-thousand victims. “He was driven by greed and nothing else. It was not legitimate. “



“It's too bad they don't use all those smarts to do some good for the world… instead of hassling grandmas. Because it was a hassle for me.”

