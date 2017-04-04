You Might Not Want To Drive With Your Hazard Lights On

In a heavy downpour, it’s tempting for some people to put on their hazard lights to warn other drivers they’re going slowly.

It's against the law to driver with your hazard lights on in many states like Florida.

However, according to the DMV, it's not illegal in North Carolina, unless it's posted.

“I had no idea,” one driver said. “In all these years of seeing this, I had no idea that’s illegal at all.”

Hazard lights can confuse drivers, who might think there’s an actual emergency.

“You already got to worry about the rain and other drivers, but gee, you got somebody driving slow with their flashers on,” another driver said.

On top of that, if you want to change lanes, you can’t signal with your blinkers while your hazards are on.

Sgt. Steve Gaskins of the Florida Highway Patrol says if you do have them on in a storm, you could be at fault if you cause a crash.

“I don’t know if you’re changing lanes (with hazards on). I don’t know which lane you’re in, possibly,” Gaskins explained. “I don’t know what the issue is.”

Gaskins said instead of using your hazard lights, make sure your headlights and taillights are on when it’s raining.

One exception to the law is if a car is in a funeral procession. In that case, it can have its hazard lights on.

