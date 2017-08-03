You Need To Buy Eclipse Glasses For Your Phone. Really!

GREENSBORO, NC -- This is what we do. We take pictures and video of whatever is happening, right? So it just makes sense you will want to take pictures or video the eclipse. But don’t. At least not without a solar filter of some kind.



A tweet from our news partners alluded to this. WXBrad writes, “I'm putting the over/under on people who will damage the sensor on their smartphone cameras during #Eclipse2017 at 1.1 million.



So, yes, you can damage the sensor on your phone while trying to capture the eclipse. You can buy solar filter sheets for cheap, but when I checked Amazon, the filter sheets were out of stock.



Another way around it? Wired.com says you can buy an extra pair of eclipse glasses and simply tape the lens over your phone camera.

