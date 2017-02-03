GREENSBORO, NC -- Do you hear the angels singing? Your phone has been sent from heaven. Or at least that's how we treat it. You want to know where it is at all times. Chances are you spend more time with it than certain family members....that you live with!

But I bet you have never looked at the warranty guide. You might not even know you have one. For most phones, the warranty guide is inside the box, under the phone, inside another box. On the last few pages of the warranty guide of a Samsung, is a clause requiring quote "all disputes with Samsung" to be resolved through "final and binding arbitration, and not by a court or jury." A consumer has 30 days to "opt out" - or else they cannot sue.

Why is that a big deal? Well, it means a 19-year-old who says he got burnt by his Samsung Galaxy Note 7 couldn't sue the company for hospital bills. He didn't see the opt out line and my guess is you've never seen the "opt out" line either.

This is the take-away here; when you buy something, an item an app, when you sign up for something online-- you might not read ALL the info. But you should look for the OPT OUT clause.



Businesses use your info for all kinds of things. so-- not only is this your right to sue but it's also about your privacy.

(© 2017 WFMY)