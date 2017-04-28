You Probably Won't Get $10,000 If You Get Bumped Off A Plane

- (Photo: Ingram Publishing)

After a man was dragged off a United Airlines flight for refusing to give up his seat, many airlines made policy changes.

Delta said it would offer up to $9,950 to passengers if the airline needed to bump them off the plane. United said it would offer up to $10,000 to customers who give up their seats on oversold flights.

But what's the likeness of the airline companies handing you $10,000? Not very big.

Bloomberg said these amounts are mostly publicity stunts because of the recent case involving United. It said most passengers are more than willing to give up their seat for less than $1,000.

Legally airlines do not have to pay more than 400 percent of the value of the ticket, up to $1,350 when they bump someone off a flight.



Copyright 2017 WFMY