You Qualified For A Government Grant? I Don't Think So....

Business fraud (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

GREENSBORO, NC -- Schools get grant money. Charities get grant money. Why not you!?!??!

Folks all around the nation are getting calls from people claiming to be with the government and claiming you've been awarded a government grant of some sort.

Don't get stuck in the details about WHY you got the grant. It may seem plausible. But it's not and here's how you know:

The caller says you have to pay taxes on the money right now in order to get it.

The caller says the money might be a one time processing fee.

And you guessed it. You can pay it with an iTune’s card or green dot card. Other times, they want your bank account number so they can deposit your money – really they’re just going to withdraw money instead!

Lechelle Yates with the BBB says the call is going on in the Triad as well. "Locally a woman sent a con artist $250 on i-Tunes cards. She only got suspicious when they then asked her for another $700. Nationwide, one person reported to BBB’s Scam Tracker that they sent $1,400."

In all BBB has gotten almost 700 reports about this scam since the beginning of the year.

Government agencies typically don’t communicate by phone or email or Facebook– they communicate by mail. And remember, you don’t have to pay money if you’ve really gotten a free government grant. And certainly not with an i-Tune’s card.



And these callers are using real sounding government agencies but don’t be fooled. Look up the agency online or call us at the BBB. And then call the agency – if it exists. But Use the phone number you find online, not the one the caller provides you.

© 2017 WFMY-TV