Your Info. Sold By Your Internet Provider. It's About To Happen.

When you read the headline, "The Senate overturned broadband privacy rules," you might actually hear the sound the teacher in the Charlie Brown videos made, "wah-wah-wah-wah-wah-wah".

BUT, here's how that headline translates, Lifehacker did a great job of breaking this down:

As of December of this year, internet service providers (ISP's) would be required to get your consent before selling your web browsing data to advertisers or other companies. But the Senate voted to overturn that meaning Verizon, Comcast or AT&T could sell your information. (Yes, they can make money off of you without you having a say in your information being put out there!)



What kinds of information? How much data you use. Maybe that's not a big deal to you.

But also your web browsing history is included, do you want everyone to know what sites you go to? Also on the list, finances, health, app usage.

Republicans argue, the ISP's are being held to an unfair standard. Why? Right now Facebook and Google can and do collect all kinds of data about your browsing habits--that's HOW you get all those ads in your news feed.

But those for the bill say- you choose to get on Facebook and Google. You're kinda stuck with your internet provider.

So, now the bill now goes to the house. They're expected to follow the senate and make your info sellable.

