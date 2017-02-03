Your iPhone Can Do THIS?!?!

GREENSBORO , NC -- "Siri, who does this iphone belong to?" Even if a phone is locked, Siri will tell you! Did you know your phone could help someone locate if you lost or misplaced your phone?

It's one of the many things FashionBeans.com listed and tech expert Kent Meeker looked at for 2WTK.

"Siri will bring up the users information. But you have to have information in your contacts. You need to put a work phone number or an email so there is alternative to the phone number of your phone, which you don't have."

Speed Up Your iPhone (Quick Reboot Trick)

iPhone's, like every other device that has an Operating System, eventually start to slow down. Fear not!!! There's a fix for that (well....kind of). // As you are using your phone throughout the day, opening and closing apps, playing music, surfing the web, etc....a LOT of data is being stored in Random Access Memory (RAM). In time RAM will 'fill up' making the phone feel sluggish. If you notice this happening (because most of us always leave our phones on) simply do the following:

Press and hold the Power Button until you see 'slice to power.

WHILE STILL HOLDING DOWN THE POWER BUTTON, press and hold the Home Button. Continue to hold both buttons until you see the Apple logo flash/appear on the screen....then release.

This only takes a second and will clear out the iPhone's RAM. You're phone will feel fresh and speedy again.



My iPhone STILL feels slow!!!



Okay, so you're a few generations behind and aren't interested in purchasing a new iPhone every year. I totally get that. So telling you that you should go out an buy a new phone isn't really a solution to the speed issue. In fact, as long as you aren't carrying around an old iPhone 4s, your phone is probably just fine physically and processor-wise. However, I'm betting that you've all but completely filled up your memory. A good rule of thumb is that you should always keep 20% of your storage space free. Check how much physical storage is left on your phone by tapping Settings, then General, then Storage & iCloud Usage. If it's more than 80% full then it's time to delete some rarely used apps, excess email, and (of course) pictures and

I get this complaint more than ANY OTHER:

"Now I have to hit the Home Button AFTER I've unlocked the phone with my fingerprint sensor" Most see the addition of this feature a mistake by Apple, and I'm one of them. Apple claims that it's users were upset that the ID Sensor unlocked the phone too quickly. (Really?) Anyway, you can definitely get your iPhone working the way it use to before iOS 10 was released. Here's how:

Just open Settings, tap on General, then Accessibility, scroll and tap on Home Button. Then enable Rest Finger to Open.



(© 2017 WFMY)