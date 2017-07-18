You're Not Getting Any Younger. Get The Shingles Vaccine

Flu vaccine bottles (Photo: File)



You've heard the saying "you're not getting any younger."

Well, the older you get, the more likely you are to get Shingles. And if you know anyone who's had it, it's extremely painful.

Nearly 1 in 3 Americans will get it, but you can tryto prevent it.

Anyone 60 years old and up can get a vaccine.

But if you're in your 50’s, you might want to ask your doctor about getting it early. Consumer Reports says you can get the vaccine early if you have chronic pain or another condition that would make it hard for you to tolerate shingles and the nerve pain that comes after.

The vaccine only lasts about 5 years. And before you get the shot, check your insurance plan to make sure it's covered. Getting it at a pharmacy might be cheaper.



And how do you know if you're likely to get shingles? If you've had chickenpox as a kid, the virus can lie dormant for years. And then as you get older that virus can break out as a case of Shingles.

