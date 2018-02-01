20 New Flu Deaths Bring NC's Total to 95

An emergency department sign. (Photo: MJFelt / Thinkstock, MJFelt)

North Carolina's number of flu deaths reached the 20s again last week, in an active flu season for the Tar Heel State.

20 new flu deaths bring the total this flu season to 95 according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. The deaths happened between Jan. 21 and Jan. 27.

The news breaks a week after 21 people died from Jan. 14 to Jan. 20. Several Triad schools closed temporarily because of the flu outbreak.

Earlier this week, it was reported a 15-year-old girl in southwest Georgia died from the pediatric flu. A 7-year-old boy from Pittsylvania County, Virginia died from complications related to the flu and strep throat.

The season began on Oct. 1.

