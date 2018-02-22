200 Flu-Related Deaths in NC After 27 Reported Last Week

An emergency department sign. (Photo: MJFelt / Thinkstock, MJFelt)

200 people have now died from the flu in North Carolina since October.

There were new 27 flu deaths last week in North Carolina according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.

The deaths happened from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18, marking the sixth-straight week of double-digit deaths.

The latest report from the department says the previous week had 21. The week of Jan. 27 to Feb. 3 had a season-worst 42 deaths.

Flu season begins Oct. 1.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY