$200K, $50K Winning Lottery Tickets Sold in Triad

RALEIGH - Check your numbers, Triad lottery players! Several local lottery winners benefited from a massive $758.7 million Powerball Jackpot this week.

The North Carolina Education Lottery reported a $200,000 prize from a Power Play ticket in Rockingham County Thursday. One of the winning tickets was sold at Week's Grocery Reidsville.

Forsyth, Guilford and Alamance counties all had $50,000 winning tickets. They were sold at the following locations:

Sav Way in Winston-Salem

Huff's in Gibsonville

Food Lion in Haw River

Six tickets statewide won $200,000 with nine winning $50,000.

The Powerball jackpot climbed to $758.7 million as an annuity, or $480.5 million cash, before the drawing and was won by a single ticket sold in Massachusetts. It is the largest jackpot won by a single ticket for any lottery game in U.S. history.

A $1 million ticket was sold at the Food Lion in Creedmoor.

Wednesday night’s winners have 180 days to claim their prize. In all, 257,229 tickets won prizes, ranging from $4 to $1 million and totaling $4.5 million. The winning numbers in the drawing were 6-7-16-23-26 and 4 for the Powerball.

Six tickets matched four white balls and the Powerball, winning a base prize of $50,000. But, because the buyers of those tickets added the $1 Power Play feature, the prize for each of those tickets quadrupled to $200,000 when the 4X multiplier was picked in the drawing. Those lucky tickets were sold at:

• Week’s Grocery, Barnes Street, Reidsville. (Rockingham County)

• Olde Brunswick Store No. 2, East Oak Island Drive, Oak Island (Brunswick County)

• M&M Mart, North Main Street, Marion (McDowell County)

• Food Lion, East Parrish Drive, Benson (Johnston County)

• Brite Mart, North Main Street, Goldston (Chatham County)

• Linwood Family Mart, Linwood Road, Kings Mountain (Cleveland County)

