Another Wonderful Fun Fourth Festival in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. - It’s about freedom, unity, and a one-of-a-kind celebration!
The Fun Fourth Festival in downtown Greensboro was packed as festival-goers showed up in their red, white, and blue to celebrate the Fourth of July.
The festival is part of a two-day packed event including a Freedom Run, American Block Party, Street Festival, and ends with a spectacular firework show!
The Fun Fourth Street Festival included live performances, vendors, interactive games, Uncle Sam, and of course the WFMY News 2 crew. Thank you for stopping by and taking lots of pictures with our crew!
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.
The night ended with fireworks over the Greensboro Grasshopper's Stadium.
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs