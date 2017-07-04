Another Wonderful Fun Fourth Festival in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. - It’s about freedom, unity, and a one-of-a-kind celebration!

The Fun Fourth Festival in downtown Greensboro was packed as festival-goers showed up in their red, white, and blue to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The festival is part of a two-day packed event including a Freedom Run, American Block Party, Street Festival, and ends with a spectacular firework show!

The Fun Fourth Street Festival included live performances, vendors, interactive games, Uncle Sam, and of course the WFMY News 2 crew. Thank you for stopping by and taking lots of pictures with our crew!

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

The night ended with fireworks over the Greensboro Grasshopper's Stadium.

Copyright 2017 WFMY